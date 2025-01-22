Cars rev at 54th The Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally

On January 19, Kolkata is going witness a rendition of nostalgia and elegance with the 54th Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally. As the engines of the classic beauties rev once again, timeless automobiles that defined the industry are celebrated. The Statesman’s Vintage and Classic Rally is the foremost of its kind, paving the way for the generation of today to connect with the grandiosity and eminence of vintage cars. Ahead of the coveted rally, a meticulous pre-judgement event is organised. The cars are judged by a panel of esteemed judges who have devoted years to studying the intricacies of a defining piece of automobile.

A car is judged on various parameters including originality, maintenance, tyres, exteriors, and interiors. The judging team is divided into three panels of experts who gauge the participating cars. The first set of judges inspect the mechanical aspect of the cars- focusing on the engines, maintenance, tyres, wheels, and spare parts. Following the judgement on a mechanical basis, the second team primarily takes care of the interior and exterior aspects of the car. Finally, the third team inspects the restoration, originality, and paint work among other aspects.

Mr Pramod Bhasin, an esteemed jury member of the car rally delves into the rewarding and challenging aspect of the judgement process. He says, “The most rewarding aspect is being able to witness a range of beautiful cars and have a closer look at the rare pieces, which is otherwise not possible. What is challenging is- sometimes the authenticity of the car is difficult to gauge because we have to use several means to arrive at the conclusion.”

Talking about whether the aesthetical or the mechanical aspect of the cars takes a higher priority, he emphasised the significance of originality. In his expert opinion, he iterates the value of a piece that is kept as it was manufactured, keeping intact the essence of a classic model.

This year, for the 54th edition of Kolkata’s Vintage and Classic Car Rally, more than 20 unseen automobiles will be unveiled, expanding the grand catalogue of vehicles. Some of these include- the 1951 Austin A40 Somerset, the 1937 Plymouth, the 1946 Bentley, and the 1951 Matchless. More than 120 cars and two-wheelers registered for the event, promising a dazzling spectacle of the best of classic pieces of automotive history. Reflecting on the year’s entries, Mr Bhasin expressed his elation over the range and quality of cars. The judges found the cars to be on expected lines, capturing the beauty and value of classic and vintage vehicles.

While the Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally is a celebration of the best of timeless automobiles, it also reveres the rich historical and cultural significance attached to the beauties on wheels. The event provides a retrospective glimpse of the evolution of the automotive industry and helps us understand the charm and elegance attached to the vintage pieces. It offers a means for today’s generation of car enthusiasts to have a tryst with some of the best cars produced in the history of mankind.