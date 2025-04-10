Ousting son Anbumani, PMK founder Ramadoss declares himself as party president

Family feud in the OBC Vanniyar-dominant Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has resurfaced once again in the open with party founder S Ramadoss on Thursday declaring himself as the party President by demoting his son and former Union Minister Anbumani as Working President.

Taking party functionaries and political circles by surprise, Ramadoss senior announced this decision at a press conference held at his sprawling farmhouse in Thailapuram near Tindivanam in Villupuram district, 150 km south of Chennai.

"As the founder of the PMK, I am myself taking over the post of party president and appoint Anbumani as the Executive President in the overall interest of the party and accepting the demand of youngsters to lead them in the 2026 assembly election," Ramadoss announced at the outset adding that there were several reasons for removing Anbumani from the post of party president. "Though they could be divulged at present, I will share them little by little in due course," he said. The PMK has its support base in north Tamil Nadu, and its vote share has been dwindling in the past elections.

While Anbumani was made party president, replacing the pliant GK Mani, in May 2022, with great hopes, the senior Ramadoss was not happy with his performance and has expressed it in party fora. The senior Ramadoss taking over the reins of the party from his son is a clear indication of the simmering family feud and his dissatisfaction with the functioning of Anbumani, who has been promoting his wife, Sowmya, while disregarding others. However, offering a rationale for the demotion, Ramadoss said, “This change – making Anbumani as working president is made with the aim of enabling Anbumani to work with more dedication for the electoral victory of the party. He will continue to be the president of the party’s annual Chitra Pournami jamboree at the coastal heritage town Mamallapuram in May this year.

Earlier, the father-son duo was engaged in a verbal fight at the party’s general council after Ramadoss announced his nephew, Mukundan Parasuraman, as the PMK Youth Wing president. Objecting to this, Anbumani said the party should not be packed with family members instead of hardworking cadres. This invited Ramadoss’ ire, who retorted, “It is my party. I have built it. Obey what I say or else leave.” A visibly upset and angry Anbumani left in a huff, asking his supporters to meet him at his office in Panaiyur, a suburb of Chennai. However, both patched up in a couple of days after a one-on-one meeting at Thailapuram.

Leaving everyone guessing on the party’s relationship with the BJP, he said, “It would be decided by the party’s Executive Committee.” According to analysts, the father and son are not on the same page on the issue of alliance. It is believed that Ramadoss senior is not inclined to engage in seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK as part of the NDA. Significantly, this development comes ahead of BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit during which he is slated to meet leaders of alliance parties. Arriving here on Thursday night, he would also have discussions with BJP functionaries on replacing incumbent party state president K Annamalai.

Meanwhile, supporters of Anbumani have gathered in front of Ramadoss’s residence in Tindivanam to protest the demotion. Tension prevails in the area as supporters of Ramadoss, too, have started pouring in. Even as Anbumani is yet to react, his staunch supporter and party treasurer, Thilakabama, has criticised Ramadoss senior, describing it as ‘wrong and a murder of democracy’. She has landed at Thailapuram to meet Ramadoss senior.