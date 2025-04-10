Major victory for all counter-terrorism, intelligence agencies: BJP on Rana’s extradition

The BJP on Thursday hailed the Narendra Modi government for its efforts in extraditing 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India, calling it a major victory for all security, counter- terrorism, prosecution and intelligence agencies.

Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistan-born Canadian national and a close associate of David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, is being extradited from the United States to face trial in India for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that claimed 166 lives and left hundreds injured.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here ahead of the arrival of Rana, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Today our security agency, anti-terror agency and intelligence agency have achieved great success. 26/11 terror attack conspirator Tahawwur Rana is being brought to India today.”

Poonawalla said the extradition of Rana is a big step taken for ensuring and coming closer to justice and closure, not just for 138 Indian victims but victims from many other countries.

“The extradition of Tahawwur Rana is not an ordinary extradition, it is a reflection of the resolve of the new India,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

“Today, when Tahawwur Rana is being brought to India, it is also a warning to every terrorist and conspirator that no matter where in the world you are hiding, India will find you one by one, and bring you to justice,” Poonawalla said.

“In many cases of domestic terrorism, our agencies have successfully achieved conviction of the culprits. It is because we have empowered these agencies through new laws and given them free hand to operate,” he said.

The BJP national spokesperson said the extradition was the resolve that India would not remain silent on terror attacks but would give a befitting reply.

“It is a major victory for all security, counter-terrorism, prosecution, intelligence agencies that the main conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks is being extradited to India…This is not just an extradition; it is the resolve of the new India that we will not remain silent on terror attacks but will give a befitting reply…India will neither forgive nor forget the terrorists,” Poonawalla said.

Further, he said this was a major step in ensuring justice to not only the victims of the attack but also to those killed in the 26/11 attacks in 17 to 18 countries.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal said the Congress did not do anything to punish the terrorists and the extradition was possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “foremost and paramount commitment” to India’s national security and national interest.

Goyal said, “During the Congress government, terrorists attacked this very hotel (Taj Palace) where we are present. People died here. But Congress did not do anything to punish the terrorists… It was PM Narendra Modi’s resolve to ensure that people who harm our country are severely punished…”

He emphasised that, ”The accused of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks will finally be punished in India as per our laws”.