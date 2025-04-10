Took 10 years to fix electricity system, BJP undid it in couple of days: Kejriwal

AAP coordinator Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took on the ruling BJP government over frequent power cuts in the national capital accusing its government in Delhi of pouring cold water on all that the AAP achieved in fixing the power during its decade-long rule.

The AAP national convenor said, “Yesterday, the peak demand in Delhi was 5,462 MW due to which there was no electricity for several hours in many places of Delhi last night. Last year, the peak demand had reached about 8500 MW, yet there was no power outage anywhere in Delhi during our government.”

“What will happen in the coming weeks when the demand for electricity will increase with the temperature in Delhi? In the last ten years, we have worked hard to fix Delhi’s electricity system. It is said that it takes years to fix anything but it can be damaged in just two days,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi wrote on X, “Hundreds of Delhiites reached out to me throughout Wednesday night from various parts of the city, complaining of extended outages.”