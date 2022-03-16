Haryana govt to shift all dairies out of cities

Haryana urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta on Wednesday said the government is working towards shifting dairies out of the cities.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the Budget Session of Haryana Assembly today, the minister said dairies are being shifted in a phased manner wherever land of Local Bodies or any other suitable place is available.

Gupta further said that the proposal of shifting dairies outside the limits of Panipat city is under consideration of the government.

He said around 600 diaries come under the limits of Panipat Municipal Corporation. The work of transferring 381 Dairies was done by the Municipal Corporation, Panipat in the year 2003 to set up a Dairy Farm with 147 plots in village Binjhol.

Out of these 128 plots have been allotted and so far 64 Dairies have been shifted to this dairy farm. Municipal Corporation, Panipat is in the process of allotting the remaining 19 Dairy plots and shifting the Dairies to the allotted plots and it will be completed by September, 2022.

In reply to another question, Gupta said the proposal to develop a park near Fort Katju of Taraori is under consideration of the Municipality, Taraori.

He informed that an estimate of Rs 70 lakh has been prepared by the municipality, Taraori. After obtaining necessary approval from the competent authority, the work will be started and the work will be completed soon after the agency is selected through e-tender.

In response to another question regarding regularisation of unauthorised colonies, the minister said the state government is working to provide all facilities in the colonies lacking civic amenities and infrastructure in the cities.

He elaborated that online applications were sought from the department and 1300 applications were received from people of 1300 colonies, out of which 845 colonies come under municipal limits.

He also apprised the House that the Haryana Management of Municipal Areas Lacking Civic Amenities and Infrastructure (Special Provisions) Act, 2016 has been amended on September 10, 2021. According to the amendment, the condition of construction work on 50 per cent of the plots in the new colony before March 31, 2015 and the condition having a period of five years have been removed.