Monsoon Session of Haryana Assembly from 25 Aug

The monsoon session of Haryana Assembly will commence from 25 August.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the state Cabinet which was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday.

The Cabinet also accorded approval for amendment to the notification of Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA) Policy.

Advertisement

Under it, for each block, one new MSME industrial cluster covering an area of minimum 25 acres will be developed, which was previously 100 acres.

Each MSME cluster will constitute a minimum of 20 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) along with other enabling infrastructure.

The Cabinet also approved the Haryana Gaurav Samman Scheme, 2023 for the Padma awardees. Under this scheme, eligible Padma Awardees will get a honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month.