35% engineering seats in Haryana govt institutions, 54% in Nuh vacant

As many as 35 per cent of engineering seats in Haryana government institutions and universities were found lying vacant in the 2022-23 academic session.

Responding to a question during Question Hour on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Haryana Assembly on Friday, state Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the total number of engineering seats in state government institutions and universities are 5,151, out of which 3,394 seats are filled and 35 per cent were vacant during the academic session 2022-23.

He said currently, four state government engineering colleges and 12 state universities offer Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) or Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) courses. This apart, four Central government institutes in the state also offer B.E./B.Tech. courses. There is also one government-aided institute that offers B.E. or B.Tech. courses.

Sharma said one government-aided engineering college and one private engineering college are already operational in Nuh district. During the academic session 2022-23, 54 per cent of the seats are vacant in Mewat Engineering College Nuh (government aided).

Meanwhile, on the first of the Monsoon Session , obituary resolutions were passed to pay rich tributes to those prominent personalities who have expired between the period from the end of the previous session and the beginning of this session.

Leader of the House and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes and read out obituary resolutions. These include Chaudhary Randhir Singh, former Governor of Sikkim, Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab, Rattan Lal Kataria, Member of Parliament, Jai Narain Khundia, former Deputy Minister of Haryana.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Sh. Gian Chand Gupta also read the obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls. The House expressed sorrow on the sad demise of freedom fighter Mahashay Parmanand, village Fazilpur Badli, District Gurugram.

This House also expressed its deep sense of sorrow on the sad and untimely demise of those passengers, who lost their lives in Bengaluru–Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train collision in district Balasore of Odisha, on 2 June, 2023.

The House also expressed deep sense of sorrow on the sad and untimely demise of those security personnel, who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks at district Poonch on 20 April, 2023 and at district Rajouri on 5 May 2023, in Jammu and Kashmir.