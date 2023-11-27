Winter Session of Haryana Assembly from December 15

The Winter Session of the Haryana Assembly will begin from 15 December, the Haryana Cabinet led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar decided on Monday.

With this, the Council of Ministers has also authorised the Chief Minister for the legislative business of the House.

The Cabinet also approved a unique one-time settlement scheme titled “The Haryana One Time Settlement Scheme for Recovery of Outstanding Dues 2023,” with a view to move ahead in the GST (Goods and Services Tax) regime with lesser baggage of arrears and litigations.

This scheme is designed to facilitate the recovery of outstanding dues governed by various Acts of the Excise and Taxation Department in the pre-GST regime. The scheme will be effective from the date of its notification, an official spokesperson said.

To enhance the availability of high-quality technology and communication infrastructure to foster connectivity throughout the state, the Haryana Cabinet has also approved the revision of the Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy 2023.

“The revised policy establishes a framework for the creation of enabling 5G infrastructure including through ducts alongside roads, allowing multiple service providers to share the same infrastructure to optimize Right of Way (RoW) availability and prevent frequent disruptions caused by multiple infrastructure providers digging in the RoW,” the spokesperson said.

In a bid to alleviate the financial burden faced by eligible cancer patients by providing them with monthly financial help, the Cabinet also approved a scheme for giving financial assistance for stage III and IV cancer patients.

With this decision, around 22,808 patients will get the benefit of the monthly financial assistance of Rs 3000 provided under this scheme. This will be in addition to the benefit being availed under any other social security pension scheme by the applicant.

Meanwhile, the CM said the Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission will send a written communication to the Center government for the inclusion of the ‘Naik’ community of the state into the list of scheduled castes category. As per the directives of the government of India, further action in this regard will be taken, he added.

The state Cabinet accorded approval to a proposal regarding the deletion of names of 7 castes namely, Aheria, Aheri, Heri, Hari, Turi or Thori from serial No.1, amendment of the word Jangam-Jogi as Jangam at serial No.31 and omission of Rai Sikh caste from serial No. 50 in the state list of Backward Classes(Block-A).

As per the amendment, now Aheria, Aheri, Heri, Hari, Turi or Thori will be deleted from the Haryana Backward Class Block-A list. Besides this, the Rai Sikh caste mentioned at serial number 50 in the Haryana Backward Class Block-A list will also be deleted. All these castes were earlier included in the Haryana Scheduled Caste Category List and Haryana Backward Class Block-A List, now these castes are mentioned in the Haryana Scheduled Caste Category List.