Qatar is the latest country to explore the idea of T10 cricket matches as the Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) is all set to launch its own T10 League with a flurry of international stars expected to take part it.

The tournament, which will also be the country’s maiden international standard league, will be played between six teams from December 7 to 16, 2019.

The Qatar T10 League, according to a report in Qatari daily The Peninsula, will have 24 international cricketers, 12 players from Associate ICC nations, cricketers from Qatar national team and local talents from various QCA clubs.

“Qatar is proud to have been assigned this league by ICC. This will take our country to an international sports arena,” QCA President Youssef J Al Kuwari was quoted as saying in a press release by The Peninsula.

The T10 league will be played in the state of the art Asian Town International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Also, the QCA has reportedly tied up with several top sponsors for them to be a part of the event locally and globally.

Meanwhile, since the official announcement of the league, rumours are doing the rounds that former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh along with a string of other international superstars are likely to take part.

Other than Singh, former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews, Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Karman Akmal are also rumoured to be in talks to play in the Qatar T10 League.

Recently a T10 league was hosted in Abu Dhabi with retired and current international cricketers from across the globe taking part in it. It was the first ICC-approved T10 league in the world and was played between 8 teams.