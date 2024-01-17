‘Future of Indian cricket’, Yuvraj Singh lauds teenager who broke his 24-year-old record

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was full of admiration for young Prakhar Chaturvedi, who broke the former’s 24-year record by smashing 404 in the Cooch Behar Trophy final.

The young player’s incredible achievement, which increased his prospects of making his Ranji Trophy and Karnataka U23 debuts, required him to bat for 638 balls. In the Cooch Behar Trophy final, he hit the first-ever quadruple century in cricket history, and Karnataka won their first ever championship.

Yuvraj Singh, who scored 358 in the summit clash, owned the previous record.

“Very happy to see this! Records are meant to be broken and I’m glad to see the future of Indian cricket in safe hands,” Singh wrote on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the final at Shivamogga, Karnataka rode Chaturvedi’s innings to make 890 for eight in 223 overs in response to Mumbai’s 380 all-out.

“It’s a wonderful sensation. That the innings occurred in the final and contributed to Karnataka winning the first title (Cooch Behar) makes me very happy. Nothing compares to a team’s joy upon winning a championship, and you are helping them achieve it,” Chaturvedi says. “I’m a little fatigued, but that’s true.”

Sanjay Kumar Chaturvedi, the father of Chaturvedi, owns a software company in Electronics City, while Rupa, the mother, works as a technical advisor at DRDO. Their family has always prioritized education.

However, that has not stopped them from letting their son follow his passion.