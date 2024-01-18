Yuvraj Singh eyes Ranbir Kapoor for biopic lead

In a recent interview, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh dropped a hint about a potential cinematic portrayal of his life, joining the league of cricket legends who already have their biopics. With films like MS Dhoni’s “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,” Kapil Dev’s “83,” Sachin Tendulkar’s “Sachin: A Billion Dreams,” and Sourav Ganguly’s upcoming biopic in the works, it seems Yuvraj Singh is ready to share his story with the world.

When asked about the actor he envisions bringing his journey to life on the big screen, Yuvraj Singh wasted no time in naming the Bollywood star he believes is the perfect fit.

Expressing his admiration, Yuvraj Singh revealed, “I have recently watched ‘Animal,’ and I think Ranbir Kapoor is perfect for my biopic.” The cricketer-turned-philanthropist emphasized that while he has a preference, the ultimate decision lies in the hands of the director.

Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh, known for his exceptional cricket career and personal struggles, hinted at ongoing efforts to materialize his biopic. “We are currently working on it and will have a piece of good news for you soon,” he shared, leaving fans and cinephiles eagerly anticipating the announcement.

Ranbir Kapoor, acclaimed for his versatile performances, has caught Yuvraj Singh’s attention with his recent work in “Animal.” The cricketer’s endorsement of Kapoor as the ideal choice for portraying his life adds to the excitement surrounding the potential project.

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the revelation of Yuvraj Singh’s life on the silver screen, the collaboration between the ex-cricketer and Ranbir Kapoor, if materialized, promises to be a compelling addition to the genre of sports biopics.

With the ball set rolling, enthusiasts can anticipate an engaging narrative that not only captures the highs and lows of Yuvraj Singh’s cricketing career but also delves into the personal challenges he has overcome. Stay tuned for the forthcoming developments in this intriguing cinematic journey.