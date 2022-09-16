According to him, this has been the toughest decision of his life so far, as tennis comes second nature to him. He would not have decided to retire from the sport, if he still had the stamina and agility of his younger self.

He would have liked to have a career like that of Nadal or Novak. However, this does not make him feel bad about being left behind in the Big-3 race. He cherishes each and every second of his life.

Roger’s career has been a rollercoaster of a ride. He has been at the pinnacle of success and also experienced many downfalls that tested his resilience and determination to get back up.

He holds 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, which is the third most by any male player in the open era. He is only left behind Novak and Nadal’s 21 and 22 Grand Slams titles respectively. In total, Roger has won 103 ATP titles, which is still a remarkable feat to achieve.



The Swiss superstar, who ranks second since 1973 behind only Novak Djokovic, held the top spot in the ATP Rankings for 310 weeks, from February 2, 2004, through August 18, 2008, Federer held the top rank for a record-breaking 237 consecutive weeks.



His dedication was pretty evident when in 2019, 38 years old Federer challenged the limits of his body and played the longest ever Wimbledon final. He managed to take the game till the Championship point, but in the end Novak emerged as the winner.

He has been at the top of his sport for a long time and has embraced the records along with some of World Tennis’ greatest players of all time.

Roger has won record 8 Wimbledon titles, 6 Australian Open titles, 5 US Opens and maiden Roland Garros.

Though he was left behind in the race of the Big-3, he will still be remembered as one of the greatest tennis players of the world.

He won over thousands of fans with his elegance, calmness and of course with his unconventional but successful playing style, even when he suffered losses in tournaments crowd cheered for him.