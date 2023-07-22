Who is Srdjan Djokovic? Novak Djokovic’s father slams journo for calling is son ‘LOAT’

Novak Djokovic’s father Srdjan Djokovic is an entrepreneur and a former professional skier and ski coach. He now owns a pizza restaurant, Red Bull, and a sports shop. He is famous as the father of tennis players Novak, Djordje and Marko Djokovic.

Following his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final last week, 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic’s father has responded to a journalist who called him the “loser of all time.”

A Montenegrin journalist used the statistic to disparage Djokovic after the match.

Advertisement

“Loser Of All Time” Carlitos, what did you do to him? There are so many wild, illegal volleys, cuts, and bombs that they ought to be outlawed. And to stir up such resentment in lumberjacks who can’t even count dice but are intelligent enough to curse a 20-year-old child who has surprised the world? How many shepherds will turn off the tennis game and weep on my wall? Novak now goes by a new moniker thanks to the Spaniard. Nebojsa Sofranac, a Montenegrin writer, wrote on Facebook that LOAT is the “loser of all times” because he has lost as many as 12 finals, which is the highest in the Open Era.

Sofranac comment, however, didn’t go down well with Djokovic’s father, who criticized the reporter for doing the same.

God, please help that man. If he can even be helped and he truly believes what he wrote,” Novak Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, said.

Notably, Djokovic surpassed Ivan Lendl and Roger Federer as the player with the most losses in Grand Slam finals.

The most accomplished male tennis player of the Open Era, Novak Djokovic, lost to World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, failing to win his 24th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic struck his racquet against the net post after breaking Alcaraz’s serve and losing his own service game. The Serbian star was punished severely for his behavior after being accused of “racquet abuse.”