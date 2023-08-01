Pregnant Serena Williams reveals sex of second baby

In a Monday YouTube video, pregnant Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian announced they are having a girl. The couple already has a daughter named Olympia.

A large number of the couple’s friends and family members attended the gender reveal celebration. The celebration included cake cutting, refreshments, dancing, music, and other enjoyable activities.

Getting ready for the joint baby shower and gender reveal, Williams, Ohanian, and their 5-year-old daughter Olympia are shown in the opening scene of the film, with the tennis player saying she is “team pink”.

The tennis player stated that she was “team pink,” but went on to explain, “I’m a little nervous because I don’t have any contingency plans if it turns out to be a boy.”

The style diva wore a pink and white skirt that highlighted her expanding belly with a white T-shirt for the big reveal. Ohanian, on the other hand, appeared to be signaling that he was hoping for a boy by sporting an X-Men graphic tee and black shorts.

The party began with attendees entering over an archway made of rainbow-colored balloons that said, “Our Next Great Adventure.” A dunk tank was inside with plenty of food, dancing, music, with Ohanian as the goal.

Ohanian, however, was playing a practical joke on his wife and had instead ordered a yellow cake.

He said to the camera, “I’m doing this because I want to trick her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean”.

“She will undoubtedly be disappointed when she cuts into this cake, but hopefully she will enjoy my troll. We’ll see, though. I’m not sure if she’ll approach it professionally. It’s possible that she will roll her eyes when she sees this cake emerge and mutter, This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.” Still, we’ll see. After the reveal, there is another reveal” he said, looking into the camera .

Williams was getting ready to cut into the cake that would reveal the gender of their second child as the sun was setting, and the pair had changed into more laid-back attire.

Advertisement