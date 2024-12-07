Bid on Badal

The attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple in Amritsar has sent shockwaves through Punjab’s political and religious landscape. The accused, Narain Singh Chaura, is a 68-year-old with a long history of alleged ties to militant organisations, including the now-inactive Khalistan Liberation Army and Babbar Khalsa International. His background, which includes connections to the 2004 jail escape of Babbar Khalsa leader Jagtar Singh Hawara and multiple cases under the Explosives and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Acts, underscores the persistent challenges posed by the remnants of Punjab’s militancy era.

At the time of the attack, Mr Badal was serving a religious sentence pronounced by Sri Akal Takht, related to unresolved allegations of sacrilege and failures during his government’s tenure from 2007 to 2017. These include the controversial pardon granted to Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and the fallout from incidents like the Bargari sacrilege as well as the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firings. These issues have long fuelled anger within the Sikh community and kept the political atmosphere in Punjab on edge. The attack, thwarted by quick action from security personnel and sewadars, raises critical questions about the law-and-order situation in Punjab. While Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann commended the police for their swift response, opposition leaders, including SAD and BJP figures, have criticised the government for intelligence lapses. BJP leader Fatehjung Singh Bajwa, for instance, questioned how someone with Chaura’s record could roam freely near a Z+ security protectee like Mr Badal. The political ramifications of the attack are significant. SAD leaders have labeled it a conspiracy to destabilise Punjab, with possible links to Khalistani elements abroad and external actors, including Pakistan. They argue that such incidents are attempts to reignite the fires of militancy in the state. Congress leaders, while condemning the attack, have pointed to administrative failures under the Aam Aadmi Party government. Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has also weighed in, warning against allowing Punjab to slip back into its dark past and calling for collective vigilance to preserve peace.

This incident also highlights the enduring impact of unresolved grievances within Punjab’s society. Decades after the height of militancy, mistrust between different groups ~ religious, political, and administrative ~continues to simmer. Addressing these divisions requires honest dialogue, meaningful action on long-standing issues like sacrilege and justice for past crimes along with a commitment to building trust among all stakeholders. Without this, sporadic acts of violence could escalate, threatening the state’s hard-earned peace. The incident underscores the fragile state of Punjab’s political and social stability. It highlights the need for robust intelligence mechanisms, proactive governance, and concerted efforts to address the root causes of discontent. The state cannot afford to let historical wounds fester or allow extremist narratives to gain traction. Punjab’s leaders must rise above partisan politics to ensure that peace and progress remain the cornerstones of its future.

