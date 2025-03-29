Mohali Court to pronounce quantum of sentence to ‘Pastor’ Bajinder Singh on April 1

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Vikrant Kumar, which has found Bajinder Singh, a self-proclaimed Christian pastor who runs The Church of Glory and Wisdom at Tajpur in Jalandhar and one in Majri in Mohali, Punjab, guilty in a 2018 rape case, will pronounce the quantum of punishment on April 1.

As per the reports, Bajinder Singh, 42, has been convicted under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The court on Friday found Bajinder guilty of raping a woman in Sector 63 in Mohali on the pretext of helping her getting settled abroad in 2018. Police arrested him at the court and took him to Patiala Jail.

Those who have been acquitted in the case included Jatinder Kumar and Akbar Bhatti, both pastors, Rajesh Chaudhary, Sandeep Pehlwan, and Sitar Ali. Along with Bajinder, they had been named as accused in the 2018 FIR lodged at Zirakpur Police Station.

It is worth mentioning that Bajinder Singh, who was arrested on July 20, 2018, from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, while attempting to flee to London, is also facing sexual harassment charges filed by a woman. However, the controversial ‘pastor’ rejected her allegations as baseless. Police are investigating the matter.