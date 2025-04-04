Security beefed up in parts of Delhi in anticipation of protest over Waqf Bill

Delhi Police on Friday intensified security in various areas of the national capital anticipating protests or disturbance by anti-social elements over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill cleared by Parliament last night.

Several companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in sensitive areas of the city, including Jama Masjid, Jamia Nagar, Batla House, and Old Delhi, among others. Besides, CCTV cameras and drones are also being used to keep a watch on rooftops and lanes.

In the wake of intelligence inputs, the DCPs have been instructed to deploy female police officers in specific areas to manage potential women protestors even as there was hawk-eyed surveillance in areas such as Jamia Nagar, Seelampur, Jafrabad, and around Jama Masjid.

In the Jamia Nagar area, a team of the Delhi Police and the CAPF carried out a flag march while in South East Delhi, three CAPF companies were mobilized and strategically deployed at sensitive locations to maintain law and order.

Two companies, comprising women personnel, were also deployed to tackle any untoward incidents that might arise.

In the Jahangirpuri area that witnessed the 2020 Delhi riots, security has been tightened as a precautionary measure against possible protests and the police carried out a foot march before the prayers, while drone surveillance was also carried out from rooftops.

Similarly, in the North-East District, the police have intensified foot patrolling with outer force and deployed drone surveillance to enhance monitoring. “Strict safety measures are in place to maintain peace and tranquility,” said an official.

Moreover, police personnel have been deployed in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University as a precautionary measure to ensure that the law and order is not disturbed by anti-social elements.