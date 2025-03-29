Punjab, California collaborate to strengthen soil and water conservation initiatives

The Punjab government will provide all necessary assistance to support the ongoing and future research endeavours of international experts working on soil and water conservation, said Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian during a high-level meeting hosted by the Punjab State Food Commission here on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting as Chief Guest, Khudian said that Punjab, as predominantly an agrarian state, is eager to foster collaborations that advance agricultural sciences and practices, particularly those aimed at improving soil and water conservation in the region.

This crucial meeting, presided over by Chairman Bal Mukand Sharma, welcomed a distinguished delegation from California State University for Agriculture Science and Technology including Prof Sharon Elizabeth and Associate Professor Gureetpal Singh Brar along with their students.

The delegation’s visit forms part of a collaborative effort to further agricultural research in areas vital to Punjab’s agricultural sustainability and global agricultural development.

Discussions centered on innovative methods and technological advancements in soil and water conservation -increasingly critical issues in today’s changing agricultural landscape.

The platform enabled Punjab and California-based scholars to exchange knowledge on improving agricultural productivity while safeguarding natural resources.

Chairman Sharma reiterated Punjab State Food Commission’s commitment to promoting agricultural innovation and sustainable food systems, expressing appreciation for the California delegation’s focus on Punjab and noting that their research would benefit both the state and the global agricultural community.

Commission members Vijay Dutt, Preeti Chawla and Chetan Dhaliwal extended heartfelt thanks to all participants for their valuable contribution to this exchange of ideas, which has established a foundation for continued dialogue between Punjab and California in agricultural advancement.

During the meeting at the Chandigarh headquarters of Punjab State Food Commission, both the agricultural leaders from Punjab and California discussed critical challenges in soil and water conservation threadbare.