Punjab Police bust cross-border drug smuggling racket, one held with 3.5 kg heroin

The Counter Intelligence (CI), Ferozepur of the Punjab Police has busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a drug smuggler and recovered 3.5 kg heroin from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Sukhi, a resident of Mohan Ke Uttar in Ferozepur. Apart from recovering heroin, police teams have impounded his Hero Splendor motorcycle (PB-05-AM-5620), which he was riding.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was in direct contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler, who was using drones to drop the drug consignments from across the border.

Further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages in this case, he added.

Sharing operation details, AIG Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur, Gursewak Singh Brar said following a reliable input about the involvement of accused Sukhdev Sukhi in smuggling activities, police teams from CI Ferozepur launched an intelligence-based operation in the area of village Lakho Ke Behram in Ferozepur and apprehended him with seven packets of heroin, weighing 500 grams each, kept in a plastic bag.

He said that the accused was going to deliver the consignment to someone when the police teams apprehended him. Efforts are being made to uncover the entire network of suppliers, dealers, and buyers, as well as to identify the person to whom accused Sukhdev Sukhi was to deliver the drug consignment, he said, while adding that more recoveries and arrests are likely in the coming days.

An FIR has been registered under Section 21C of the NDPS Act at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station in Fazilka in the case.