PM conveys India’s concern over safety of Hindus, other minorities in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus India’s deep concern over the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus, in the neighbouring country, and hoped the interim government would ensure their safety, including by thoroughly investigating all cases of atrocities committed against them.

The meeting between the two leaders on the margins of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok was the first since the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina regime in Bangladesh in August last year.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Bangladesh’s request for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina also came up during the meeting.

”This issue did come up. Bangladesh has made a formal request regarding Sheikh Hasina. Saying anything more on this will not be correct right now,” he said.

PM Modi reiterated India’s support for democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He emphasised that India desires to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on the spirit of pragmatism. The PM also urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided.

On the border, he emphasised that strict enforcement of the law and prevention of illegal border crossings, especially at night, are necessary for maintaining border security and stability. Bilateral mechanisms could meet as appropriate to review and take forward the ties.

The PM expressed his conviction that all issues of mutual interest between the two countries would continue to be addressed and resolved bilaterally through constructive discussions, in the interest of their long-standing and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship.

He congratulated Bangladesh on assuming the Chair of BIMSTEC and looked forward to the forum further advancing regional cooperation under its leadership. The leaders agreed to enhance consultations and cooperation to advance regional integration, including under the BIMSTEC framework.