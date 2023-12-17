These are the signs of overeating

You adhere to a healthy daily eating routine but have been experiencing tightness or pain in your stomach. You may have dismissed it, attributing it to bloating or acid reflux. However, if you’ve maintained healthy eating habits, shouldn’t your digestive system be functioning optimally? Beyond the content of your meals, the quantity you consume can significantly impact your health and mood. Overeating can lead to digestive issues, weight gain, and disruptions to your everyday routine. In this article, we highlight the telltale signs of overeating and offer insights into rectifying this habit.

You’re consistently engaged in distractions while eating.

Distracted eating is often seen as a form of mindless consumption. Whether you’re watching a big-screen TV or scrolling through social media, you may not be mindful of the quantity of food you’re consuming. Signs that you’re eating too much can easily be overlooked. Research indicates that it takes approximately 20 minutes for your brain to signal that you’re full.

Therefore, being a fast eater or eating while distracted puts you at risk of overeating. The ideal approach is to disconnect from technology during meals and instead engage with family members. This fosters awareness of your food intake and strengthens your bonds with loved ones.

You experience pain and tightness in your stomach.

While a ‘food baby’ might humorously describe a satisfying meal, it also signals that you’ve indulged excessively. If you feel tightness, notice your stomach protruding, and experience nausea or the urge to vomit, these are clear indicators of overeating.

You feel excessively tired after a meal.

Overconsumption triggers increased insulin production for digestion. When you’re overly full, digestion slows down, leading to the release of melatonin and serotonin hormones that induce sleepiness. This can be inconvenient when you need to work post-meal. Opt for foods with fewer carbohydrates and more protein and vitamins to sustain energy throughout the day.

Frequent acid reflux issues.

Your body, especially your digestive system, works harder to process excessive food intake, often resulting in acid reflux. The sphincter struggles to contain stomach acid effectively.

Maintaining a well-balanced diet and incorporating regular exercise helps mitigate the consequences of overeating.

