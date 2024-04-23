Whipping up some delectable banana recipes

A little bit mushy, a little bit sweet; while some don’t fancy its taste, others can’t go a day without it. But what no one can deny is how nutritious and budget-friendly this fruit is. Available year-round, bananas aren’t just for breakfast or muesli; banana recipes are all the rage. And it’s not just ripe bananas that offer variety; unripe or raw bananas are a favorite among Indians. Why? Think about those crunchy banana chips you munch on while watching TV or simply craving a snack. Here are some irresistible banana recipes you shouldn’t miss.

Banana Bread

When you have a few ripe bananas at home, banana bread is probably the first recipe that comes to mind. Whether eggless or with eggs, banana bread is sweet, moist, and soft. It’s the perfect indulgence after a meal or with your tea or coffee. Enhance it with chopped walnuts, cashews, raisins, or pistachios for a decadent treat.

Raw Banana Kofta Curry

Indian households excel at turning leftover veggies into delicious dishes. So, if you have some unripe bananas lying around, this curry recipe will make you a fan. Make balls from mashed unripe bananas, boiled and mashed eggs, spices, chilies, and boiled potatoes. Shape them into balls, fry, prepare a curry base separately, add the balls, and serve with piping hot rice.

Advertisement

Banana Pancakes

A breakfast staple in many homes, banana pancakes are easy to make and incredibly satisfying. Soft and moist, they pair well with whipped cream, ice cream, maple syrup, or fresh fruit.

Blueberry, Banana, and Orange Muffins

Just the name makes your mouth water, doesn’t it? Combining sweet and tart fruits, these small muffins can be made in a vegan version too. Enjoy them as a snack or grab a quick muffin before heading to work. For health-conscious folks, opt for a natural sugar alternative instead of processed white sugar.

In conclusion, these banana delicacies are too good to miss if you love experimenting with this superfruit in your kitchen.

Also Read: Summer beverages to keep cool and beat the heat