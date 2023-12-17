Unlocking the secrets to controlling uric acid levels

Uric acid is a byproduct that your body produces and is efficiently eliminated through the kidneys and urine. Uric acid forms from foods with high purine levels. However, excessive consumption of anything is never advisable. When your body struggles to digest and eliminate uric acid promptly, its concentration increases in the bloodstream.

In the medical field, the standard uric acid level in the human body is 3.5 to 7.2 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). Higher levels may lead to chronic kidney diseases, kidney stones, gout, and high blood pressure. Managing your uric acid levels is feasible by following these natural methods.

Safeguard yourself by limiting purine-rich foods.

Purine, upon digestion, breaks down into uric acid, contributing to elevated levels. You can control uric acid by restricting the intake of purine-rich foods such as red meat, shellfish, poultry, alcoholic beverages, and organ meats.

Moderately increase your coffee intake.

While excessive coffee consumption can lead to jitters, nervousness, insomnia, and an increased heart rate, research indicates that moderate intake slows the breakdown of uric acid levels. Coffee, containing chlorogenic acid and other antioxidants, helps control insulin levels, indirectly aiding in managing uric acid levels. Improved insulin sensitivity facilitates better elimination of uric acid from the body.

Steer clear of excessive sugar.

Fructose, when broken down, releases purine, contributing to higher uric acid. While whole foods and fruits contain necessary fructose, added sugars in processed foods easily break down, leading to increased purine and uric acid formation. Avoid foods with added sugars and sugary drinks and sodas.

Excess weight hampers kidney function.

Being overweight slows down bodily functions, impeding the body’s ability to eliminate uric acid at the same rate it is produced. Be mindful of your diet and stay active to maintain a healthy weight.

Stay hydrated.

In addition to maintaining an active lifestyle and consuming a well-balanced nutritious diet, hydration is crucial. Adequate water intake helps flush out excessive uric acid, reducing the risk of uric acid kidney stones.

Follow prescribed medications.

Apart from lifestyle adjustments, adherence to prescribed medications is essential. The right combination of diet, hydration, medication, and activity can effectively keep uric acid levels in check.