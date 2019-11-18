Sunny Leone has been making waves in the country ever since she entered Bollywood in 2012. Her back-to-back stylish pictures are something her fans can never get enough of. Besides her public appearances, Sunny also makes sure to treat fans with her sizzling pictures.

Recently, the actress posted a series of photos on social media which have been winning hearts.

On Sunday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. She dazzled in a plain white top with a glittery pocket attached and a skirt with metallic cutwork.

To complete her look, Sunny sported a pair of golden heels. One can take cues from the actress if they also want to learn how to turn casual into chic just like her.

For her make-up, Sunny took the glam quotient several notches higher and wore fuchsia pink lipstick by her own brand Star Struck. She kept her complexion dewy fresh and finished with classic black eyeliner. Sunny accessorized her look with earrings and a pretty watch.

With over six lakh likes, Sunny’s fans are more than impressed with her recent pictures. They filled the comments section with heart and fire emojis, while others just couldn’t stop praising her.

On the work front, Sunny Leone appeared in a special song “Battiyan Bujhaado” in Motichoor Chaknachoor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty.