Suniel Shetty celebrates son-in-law KL Rahul’s birthday

Suniel Shetty, the celebrated actor, poured his heart out on social media, marking a significant milestone in the life of his son-in-law and cricket sensation, KL Rahul.

In a poignant tribute capturing the essence of their familial bond, Suniel, alongside his son Ahan Shetty, and KL Rahul, basked in the tranquil glow of the setting sun. Expressing his gratitude for the cherished connection they share, Suniel penned, “They say it’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters…feeling blessed to have you in ours for it’s a connection I can’t explain…happy birthday Rahul…love you son.”

Ahan Shetty, too, joined in the celebration, extending warm wishes to his brother-in-law through an Instagram story.

Their camaraderie extends far beyond birthdays, as evidenced by the intimate union of Suniel’s daughter, Athiya Shetty, and KL Rahul. Their nuptials, set against the backdrop of Suniel’s scenic Khandala farmhouse, was a private affair, attended by a select few.

Amidst these personal milestones, Suniel Shetty continues to make waves professionally. Having recently made his debut on the digital platform with ‘Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega,’ where he essays the role of a determined cop alongside a talented ensemble cast, including Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev.

As excitement brews, Suniel gears up for his silver screen comeback with ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ the third installment in the blockbuster ‘Welcome’ franchise. Promising uproarious laughter and entertainment, the film boasts a stellar cast featuring industry veterans such as Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, and Raveena Tandon.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 20, 2024, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ is poised to captivate audiences with its blend of humor and star-studded performances.