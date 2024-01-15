Yogi offers ‘khichdi’ to Mahayogi Gorakhnath on Makar Sankranti

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday offered ‘khichdi’ to Guru Gorakhnath on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti as per the tradition of the Nath Panth and prayed for the welfare of the people.

After rituals were performed by the Chief Minister at 4 AM, ‘khichdi’ (rice and lentil medley dish) was also offered on behalf of the dynasty King of Nepal.

Then Nath yogis, sadhus and sants also offered khichdi and prayers. With this, the doors of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple were thrown open to the public.

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, lakhs of devotees thronged the Gorakhnath temple to offer khichdi to the Shiva avatar Guru Gorakhnath despite the bitter cold.

The devotees also paid obeisance at the idols of all the Gods and Goddesses on the temple premises and took blessings by bowing before the ‘Samadhi’ of Brahmalin Mahant Baba Gambhirnath, Brahmalin Mahant Digvijnath and Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath.

Complete arrangements were made by the temple and district administration for the safety, comfort and convenience of the devotees.