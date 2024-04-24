Congress intends to cut reservation for SC, ST, OBC and give it to minorities: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday fiercely targeted Congress and INDI alliance on their alleged ”unholy intention to commit dacoity in the reservation of SC, ST and OBC”.

The CM said the UPA government wanted to implement the recommendations of former Chief Justice and Congress MP Ranganath Mishra Commission if it comes to power.

As per recommendation under the Ranganath Mishra Commission, out of the 27 per cent reservation given to OBCs, it was said that six per cent should be allocated to the minority community.

The CM inaugurated a media centre at the BJP office on Wednesday. Addressing journalists at the party office, he said the Congress intends to intrude into the rights of SC and ST also. ”The biggest example of this is the Sachar Committee report of the UPA government, which they had to withdraw due to strong opposition from the BJP,” he said.

”The Congress was talking about conducting a property survey in its manifesto and if they come to power, they will distribute the property as per their wish. The then Prime Minister of the UPA government, Manmohan Singh, had also mentioned that Muslims have the first right on the country’s resources,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister said that BJP has talked about four castes in the country — the poor, farmers, youth and women, adding that there is no question of any caste, creed or religion in this.

He said the Congress wants power by any means, even at the cost of the country.

“They want to implement the Talibani trend of brutal atrocities on women in India. These people support triple talaq. Congress is a supporter of the destruction of Taliban by implementing Sharia law in the country. The intentions of insulting half the population are clearly visible in their manifesto.

”These are important issues related to the security and sovereignty of the country, in which the intentions of the Congress are clearly exposed. Due to this, the country was divided in 1947 and the country came in the grip of terrorism and extremism. All the institutions were immersed in corruption. An atmosphere of distrust had arisen in the country. Congress wants to take the country there again,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister said in 1970, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had given the slogan of eradicating poverty. ”Poverty could not be eradicated because they did not have any concrete programmes regarding it and their 19-20 point programs remained in the files. The schemes fell victim to ‘commission taking’. Now once again her grandson is parroting the slogan given by his grandmother that we will eliminate poverty. How they will do this, can be seen in their manifesto, it is both dangerous and ridiculous,” he stressed.

Chief Minister Adityanath said ”this has to be decided by the people, because the country is yours, security is yours, life is yours and the vote is also yours. Your one vote can bring back the old era of terrorism. At the same time, voting for BJP means tackling terrorism across the border. Every vote that BJP gets ensures the security, good governance and sovereignty of every individual. BJP is moving forward with the concept of establishing India as a developed India.”

On this occasion, State President Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, Minister Aseem Arun, Media Incharge Manish Dixit, General Secretary Anoop Gupta, Harish Srivastava, Himanshu Dubey and other dignitaries were present.