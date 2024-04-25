Yogi comes up with long list of mangalsutras SP owes

In a fierce attack on the Samajwadi Party within its stronghold on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanded accountability for the murders that occurred during the SP’s governance.

Citing the heinous killings of late MLA Krishnanand Rai, Raju Pal, and advocate Umesh Pal, CM Yogi questioned, “When will the Samajwadi Party provide an account for the mangalsutra belonging to Alka Rai, Pooja Pal, Jaya Pal, and the wives of the kar sevaks? SP leader should answer, what happened to the widows of six people killed along with BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in Ghazipur by the mafia.”

Advertisement

He continued, “The mafia, which flourished under the SP government, kidnapped VHP’s international treasurer Nandkishore Rungta and mercilessly murdered him. What has happened to his widow? The SP has never expressed remorse for its actions. They prioritize politics over the nation’s welfare, whereas the BJP engages in politics for the betterment of the country.”

The chief minister was addressing a public meeting in Jaswant Nagar, where he urged voters to support Jaiveer Singh. During the event, several Samajwadi Party workers joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at the meeting, CM Yogi condemned the SP government for the violence against Ram devotees in Ayodhya. He questioned, “When will the SP leader be held accountable for the ‘mangalsutras’ of the widows left behind?”

Taking a jibe at SP’s ‘parivarvad,’ he asked whether they couldn’t find any Yaduvanshi worker outside their own family to represent them in the House.

CM Yogi asserted that the Congress and Indi alliance have set their sights on the mangalsutras of mothers and sisters. “Mothers and sisters purchase jewelry like mangalsutras, lockets, and necklaces with their hard-earned money, treasuring them as ‘stridhan’ to pass down as an inheritance to future generations (daughters-in-law). Congress aims to exploit this trust.”

CM Yogi said that the Congress government in Karnataka yesterday said that it has given 32 percent of the OBC reservation to Muslims. He accused Congress of attempting to divide the reservations meant for backward castes.

“This isn’t the first instance; during the Congress-led UPA government, supported by SP-BSP, similar efforts were made to decrease reservations for backward and scheduled castes in favor of Muslims.”

He continued, “Congress is again saying that if they come, they will advocate for the rights of Muslims over the resources of the country. They aren’t clarifying what will happen to the Hindus, backward classes, scheduled castes, and tribal communities of India.”

Quoting Sam Pitroda’s remarks, CM Yogi highlighted that the Congress advisor has proposed the introduction of a ‘virasat tax’ if the Congress comes to power. “This tax would target ancestral properties, after that half of your property will be grabbed by Congresspeople. They intend to deprive you of your property under the guise of poverty alleviation. If your parents, forefathers, or grandparents have constructed a four-room house in a city or village and you occupy two rooms, the SP-Congress will seize the other two rooms.”

Expressing his displeasure with the SP, CM Yogi lamented the lack of recognition for Kalyan Singh’s lifelong contributions to the development of Uttar Pradesh and the Ram Janmabhoomi cause. He recounted his personal visit to Mulayam Singh’s native village of Saifai to pay respects upon his passing. “While PM Modi extended condolences, no such gesture was made by the SP President or the party upon Kalyan Singh’s demise. Instead, SP members were seen mourning the passing of a mafia leader by offering Fatiha”, he remarked.

The CM further said, “I feel sorry for poor Shivpal. Shivpal is left only to eat ‘churan.’ Once the chief commander under Mulayam Singh, he wielded significant power in the state. But look at his situation now. He doesn’t even have a sofa to sit on, only a handle. Shivpal has become reliant on ‘churan’.”

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the contrasting visions in the upcoming elections. He said, “On one hand, we have Modi ji advocating for development and a developed India, while on the other, the SP-Congress I.N.D.I alliance and BSP are campaigning with their own factions. These groups are nowhere to be seen before elections but suddenly become active during campaign season.”

He questioned the SP-Congress alliance’s stance on the consecration of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, asking why they chose to boycott the event. CM Yogi asserted that the public will never support an alliance that questions the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.