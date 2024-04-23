UP CM accuses Congress of turning a blind eye to terror attacks

Criticizing the Congress for its handling of terrorist incidents, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Tuesday that during the Congress government, whenever a terrorist incident occurred, they would “put oil in their ears” and ignore it.

“They would merely say they were watching or would watch, while terrorists continued their activities,” he added, while speaking at a public meeting in Hasanpur, Amroha in support of Kanwar Singh Tanwar.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “The Samajwadi Party has crossed the limits of shamelessness. They had the audacity to withdraw cases against terrorists who attacked Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and the Sankat Mochan Temple in Kashi. However, the judiciary thwarted SP’s intentions.”

He continued, “The court sharply criticized the SP, warning that if they can withdraw cases against terrorists today, they might tomorrow shamelessly compromise the country’s security by awarding them the Padma Award. The judiciary will not permit such actions.”

CM Yogi said: “Today is Hanuman Jayanti. Modi ji has facilitated the installation of Shri Ram’s idol, who is the idol of Lord Hanuman in Ayodhya. Therefore, ‘Jo Ram ko laaye hain, hum unko layenge aur kamal khilayenge.’”

CM Yogi remarked that prior to 2014, there were frequent terrorist incidents and bomb blasts, instilling fear among people. However, terrorism has been effectively curbed since 2014.

“By 2019, Modi ji took decisive action to revoke Article 370, which was the foundation of terrorism. This led to the eradication of terrorism from India. Now, even when a firecracker explodes, Pakistan promptly denies involvement. Even our adversaries recognize India’s strength. They understand that if terrorist incidents occur in India and innocent lives are lost, they will face consequences,” he remarked.

Asserting that the BJP prioritizes development, the CM stated, “The distance from Amroha to Delhi is just 165 km. Before 2014, it took five hours to travel this distance. Congress failed to appreciate the importance of convenience and time. We are linking Amroha with the Ganga Expressway. Now, one can reach Delhi in just one and a half hours, Lucknow in four hours, and Prayagraj in six hours.”

In a jibe at the Congress, CM Yogi remarked that the party had coined the slogan ‘Gareebi Hatao’ in 1970. He added, “Instead of alleviating poverty, one family gained unfettered access to plunder the nation’s resources, whether it was the family in Delhi or in Saifai. They indulged in rampant corruption and instigated chaos.”

Yogi added, “The then Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, had asserted that Muslims have the first right to the country’s resources. So, where does that leave the Dalits, Backward Classes, Kharagvanshis, Semis, poor, farmers, mothers, sisters, and youth?”

The CM accused the Congress and I.N.D.I.A. bloc members of betraying the country by presenting a deceitful manifesto. He stated that their promise to implement strict laws if elected, is misleading. He emphasized that India will be governed by the Constitution crafted by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and not by any arbitrary law.

He went on to say, “They claim they will seize public property and then distribute it. Do you want to let the SP and Congress plunder the assets your ancestors worked hard to acquire? Look at the audacity of these people. On one hand, they have their eyes on your property, and on the other, they are reading ‘Fatiha’ on the graves of mafias and criminals.”

The Chief Minister stated that he had campaigned for Mahendra Kharagvanshi in both 2017 and 2022. He is consistently advancing development initiatives. Mahendra Kharagvanshi, along with Kanwar Singh Tanwar, has been tirelessly working towards fulfilling the vision once cherished by Kalyan Singh.

“In line with Kalyan Singh’s sentiments, the Ram temple was constructed in Ayodhya. However, when Kalyan Singh passed away, not a single member from the SP attended. These people have insulted Kalyan Singh,” CM Yogi asserted.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the schemes of the Modi government are now benefiting the poor and the underprivileged, regardless of their caste.

“In the 10 years of Modi ji’s rule, many works of development and poor welfare have been done. Considering that Congress held power for 65 years, SP had four terms in government, and BSP also had its chance, one must ask, what did they truly accomplish,” she said.

“Their priorities appeared to center more around self-enrichment through corruption rather than addressing the needs of the impoverished. There was a lack of genuine concern for the poor. Indira Gandhi had given the slogan ‘Gareebi Hatao,’ even the grandson is repeating the same thing like a parrot.”

The Chief Minister underscored the pivotal role of voting, warning against the consequences of entrusting power to the wrong hands, which could potentially fuel terrorism. Conversely, endorsing the BJP ensures a staunch approach to quelling terrorism emanating from across the border, he remarked, “Today, Pakistan acknowledges India’s targeted elimination of terrorists.”

The CM said, “Last time, there was a betrayal. The MP you elected doesn’t even utter ‘Bharat Maa ki Jai.’ Initially supported by the ‘elephant’, (BSP), he exploited all available resources and now seeks to exploit them with the support of ‘hand’ (Congress).”

“It’s crucial not to vote for someone who doesn’t honor our nation. This nation and its destiny are in your hands. Modi’s leadership is once again essential for our security, prosperity, and to elevate India as a global powerhouse. Those advocating for India’s progress and prosperity stand in support of PM Modi.”

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath, visited the residence of late BJP candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh in Moradabad on Tuesday to offer his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Paying homage to Singh, Adityanath placed flowers upon his portrait and consoled the family members.

Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, BJP’s contender for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat, breathed his last at AIIMS on Saturday at 71.

The electoral contest for this constituency had drawn to a close on Friday, April 19, marking the culmination of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

A seasoned politician, Singh had represented the Thakurdwara constituency in Moradabad as MLA for four consecutive terms.

Additionally, he clinched the MP seat for Moradabad under the BJP banner in 2014. Despite his setback in 2019, the BJP reaffirmed its trust in Singh’s candidacy by again nominating him for the Lok Sabha ticket.