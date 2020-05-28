The Yogi Adityanath government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Industries Association (IIA) and the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) on Friday to ensure employment for 9.5 lakh workers.

According to the news agency IANS, the NAREDCO will employ 2.5 lakh people in realty sector while the IIA will create jobs for around 500,000 migrant workers in MSMEs.

The CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) will help employ 200,000 workers.

The government spokesman said the MoU would help locate jobs and categorise workers.

The agencies will also ensure short-term training or apprenticeship to skill migrant workers. The government is also looking to provide apprenticeship allowances to workers.

UP has seen a major influx of migrant workers due to the coronavirus crisis eventually resulting in nationwide lockdown.

As per an estimate, around 26 lakh of migrant workers came to their hometown in the state amid the lockdown.