Woman kills her 3-year-old son who saw her getting intimate with neighbour

In Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, a lady killed her 3-year-old kid by throwing him off the balcony when he discovered her having sex with a neighbour.

Jyoti Rathore killed her little son out of concern that her police officer spouse Dhyan Singh would learn of her affair.

After killing her son, Jyoti began experiencing dreams about him, which caused her to confess to her husband about what she had done.

Dhyan Singh, Jyoti’s husband, even recorded her confession and went to the police to make a complaint about it, which led to the opening of an investigation.

It was discovered throughout the investigation that Jyoti had an adulterous relationship with her neighbour, Uday Indauliya.

When Dhyan Singh planned the opening of his plastic shop on April 28, the incident took place. His neighbour Uday Indauliya was one among the numerous people he had invited to the gathering. Jyoti and Uday took advantage of the time to get cosy on the terrace while everyone else was occupied. Jyoti’s kid also accompanied her to the terrace, where he saw her and Uday in an inappropriate relationship.

Jyoti, who was terrified, flung her 3-year-old boy off the balcony to cover up her affair. The toddler was admitted to the hospital after receiving major head injuries and passed away the following day, on April 29.

At first, everyone thought the youngster had fallen from the rooftop unintentionally. However, Jyoti didn’t disclose her wrongdoing to her husband for several days until she began having dreams about her son.

After recording her confession, Dhyan Singh went to the police. As a result, a case was opened, and Jyoti and her lover Uday Indauliya were both taken into custody.