Why was Veerappan called the ‘Robin Hood of India’?

India’s infamous outlaw, Veerappan, is not just known for his criminal activities but was also called the ‘Robin Hood of India.’ The upcoming docu-series, ‘The Hunt for Veerappan,’ will shed light on this lesser-known aspect of his life. Read more to know why he was called the ‘Robin Hood of India’.

While initially starting as a petty criminal, Veerappan later embraced the image of Robin Hood, which was partly facilitated by two organizations, the Tamil National Retrieval Troops (TNRT) and the Tamil Nadu Liberation Army (TNLA), both of which are now banned.

The TNRT served as a front for the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu, while the TNLA had links to People’s War, a naxalite outfit. Leaders of both groups sought refuge in the jungle with Veerappan as they were on the run. Although Veerappan’s primary motive was kidnapping for ransom, his association with the TNRT and the TNLA gave him an ideological cover.

After kidnapping the Kannada film star, Rajkumar, Veerappan, alongside the TNRT and the TNLA, raised various political demands. These included justice for Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery issue, advocating Tamil as the medium of instruction, and measures to uplift the impoverished. They also demanded the release of Tamil extremists held in prisons.

However, when the Governments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka intensified their Special Task Force operations against Veerappan after Rajkumar’s release, the Tamil extremists left the forest and were later apprehended by the police.

Under pressure from the STF, Veerappan preferred to operate with a smaller group. The perception of him as a Robin Hood figure among some villagers arose from the monetary assistance he provided them in exchange for food. As his interactions with the outside world and villagers increased, the atrocities committed by some STF personnel seeking information cast Veerappan in a favorable light by default.

The docu-series promises to unveil more about this enigmatic figure, exploring the multifaceted dimensions of Veerappan’s life and the intriguing reasons behind his ‘Robin Hood’ moniker.