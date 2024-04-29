Rajnath Singh files nomination after impressive road show in Lucknow

In the presence of Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh filed his nomination here on Monday.

Along with Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State for Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, filed his nominations from Mohanlalganj (reserved) seat , in Lucknow district.

A report from Amethi said, Union Minister Smriti Irani, in presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, filed her nominations for Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

In Lucknow, an impressive roadshow was held by the Defence Minister and Kishore before they filed their nominations at the Collectorate.

The two-km roadshow was graced by UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his counterpart in Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami and UP Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak along with people from all walks of life.

Rajnath Singh is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Lucknow for the third time after winning the seat with landslide margin in 2014 and 2019.

The roadshow started from the BJP office in Lucknow and reached the Collectorate with thousands of party workers lined up along the road. BJP workers looked very excited and seemed confident of the victory.

During the roadshow, CM Adityanath took command with a lotus in one hand and a mike in the other. Raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, he called for the victory of the Modi government once again and “Abki baar, 400 paar”.

The workers blew conch shells , danced on the beat of drums and raised slogans in support of Rajnath Singh, although the weather was quite hot.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, while riding the Lucknow Vikas Yatra chariot, thanked all the organisations and institutions involved in the procession.

Before starting the roadshow, Rajnath Singh offered prayers at Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow. He performed Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva and took the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

The Raksha Mantri is pitted against SP’s Ravidas Mehrotra in Lucknow Lok Sabha seat where voting will be held in the fifth phase on May 20 along with 13 other constituencies.