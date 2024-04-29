Case registered after ‘doctored’ Amit Shah video on abolition of SC, ST and OBC reservation goes viral

Delhi Police has registered an FIR after a video purportedly showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah advocating abolition of reservation for the OBC, SCs and STs went viral.

The video circulating on social media has been termed fake and doctored by the BJP.

The police case was registered on Sunday after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) filed a complaint seeking action against those responsible for it.

The case has been filed under Sections 153, 153A, 465, 469, 171G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66C of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

As the video went viral on social media, BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the Congress party of spreading a “completely fake” video of Mr Shah and warned of legal consequences.

“Congress is spreading an edited video which is completely fake and has the potential to cause large-scale violence. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about removing the unconstitutional reservation given to Muslims, on the basis of religion, after reducing the share of SCs/STs and OBCs. This fake video has been posted by several Congress spokespersons. They must be prepared for legal consequences,” Malviya had said on Saturday.

What Shah said in the viral video?

In the viral video, which the BJP claims is fake and doctored, Mr Shah is heard saying, “If the BJP government is formed, we will scrap the unconstitutional SC, ST and OBC reservation.

The video appears to be from Mr Shah’s speech during the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Telangana. In the original speech, Shah had said, “The SC, ST and OBC communities of Telangana deserve this opportunity and they will be awarded the same by ending the Muslim reservation.”