FIR against Mayawati’s nephew over inflammatory speech in Sitapur

An FIR has been registered against BSP national coordinator Akash Anand along with the party’s three Lok Sabha candidates and 30 others for allegedly giving inflammatory speeches during a public meeting in this city of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Anand is the nephew of party supremo Mayawati and her political heir.

According to police, Anand was the chief guest at the public meeting held at Raja College ground here on Sunday. They said his speech was in violation of the model code of conduct.

“The case has been registered under relevant sections against Akash Anand, district president Vikas Rajvanshi, BSP candidate from Lakhimpur seat Anshay Kalra, Dhaurahara candidate Shyamkishore Awasthi, and party candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav from Sitapur seat,” senior officer Anoop Shukla said.

Another case has been registered against about 30 unidentified people on the basis of a video, he said.

Police said the matter is being investigated.