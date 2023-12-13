Vishnu Deo Sai sworn in as Chhattisgarh chief minister

Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday took oath as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh in a grand ceremony here in a significant moment of the state’s political landscape.

Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-appointed ministers.

The allocation of ministries to the MLAs remains shrouded in suspense, fueling speculation and anticipation in the political arena.

The ceremony also saw the presence of BJP president J P Nadda, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale, along with chief ministers of various states.

Notable attendees included Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami, and former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh. Newly-elected MLAs and a large number of public representatives also graced the occasion.

The authorities left no stone unturned to make the oath-taking ceremony memorable. Cultural and traditional dance groups from various districts joyfully showcased their performances.

The venue, imbued with a festive atmosphere, hosted art troupes from Bastar, Raigarh, Korba, and other districts.