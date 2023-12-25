Chhattisgarh: Rs 3,716 cr transferred to farmers on Good Governance Day

At a state-level paddy bonus distribution program held in Bendri village of Raipur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday transferred Rs 3,716.38 crore into the accounts of 11,76,815 farmers of Chhattisgarh. The bonus amount of Rs 300 per quintal has been provided to the farmers.

The CM also announced the revival of schemes like Charan Paduka, Sari Distribution, and the Ayushman scheme initiated by the Raman Singh government and were discontinued during the Congress government. Additionally, he also announced to increase the amount under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

It is notable that despite the promise made by the BJP government, which held power in Chhattisgarh until 2018, to provide a rice bonus of Rs 300 per quintal to farmers, it was not fulfilled in the last two years. The farmers in the state were owed bonuses for the years 2016-17 and 2017-18. The BJP, in its manifesto titled ‘Modi’s Guarantee 2023’ for the state, pledged to fulfill the outstanding rice bonuses for farmers.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Sai said: “As the Chief Minister, I reassure the people of Chhattisgarh that every promise made under Modi’s Guarantee will be fulfilled within five years.”

He announced a yearly deposit of Rs 12,000 into the accounts of married women, a provision made in the supplementary budget.

Highlighting initiatives, he mentioned that beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme will receive gas cylinders, and impoverished landless labourers will be granted an annual assistance of Rs 10,000.

The CM pledged to recruit one lakh youth for government jobs, assuring the purchase of tendu leaves at the rate of Rs 5,500 per standard sack.