LS Speaker OM Birla, Chhattisgarh CM inaugurate ‘Agroha Dham’ community building in Raigarh

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday inaugurated ‘Agroha Dham’ community building in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district.

CM Sai said that the ‘Agroha Dham’ community building built by the ‘Agra’ (Agrawal) Samaj will prove to be a milestone in religious and other big social events.

“Today, at Raigarh district, attended the inauguration ceremony of Agroha Dham in the dignified presence of the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Respected Shri Om Birla ji. This building built by Agra Samaj for the entire society will prove to be a milestone in religious and other big social events,” the Chhattisgarh chief minister wrote in a post on ‘X’.

Built by the Agroha Dham Charitable Trust, ‘Agroha Dham’ is said to be India’s biggest community building.

The ‘Agroha Dham’ is spread across 6.40 acres and houses 84 guest rooms, a 5,000 feet banquet hall, 40,000 feet open party lawn, and staff dormitory.

The bookings have already started and people from all communities would be able to book the community building for weddings, religious and other social events at a very minimal ammount.

Besides Speaker Birla and CM Sai, Agrawal Sammelan national president Gopal Saran Garg, Chhattisgarh minister OP Choudhary, Basna MLA Sampat Agrawal amog several other Agrawal community members were present during the inauguration.