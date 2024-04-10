Tragic road accident claims 12 lives in Chhattisgarh; Prez, PM offer condolences

Twelve employees of a distillery company lost their lives in a devastating road accident on the Raipur-Durg highway in Chhattisgarh.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night when a bus carrying employees plummeted into a 50-foot deep pit. Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary confirmed the grim toll, with 12 lives lost, including three women, revising an earlier estimate of 14 casualties.

President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Vishnu Deo Sai expressed their condolences to the grieving families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, urging for patience and solace for the bereaved families while also hoping for the swift recovery of the injured.

The tragedy left 15 individuals injured, with 10 in critical condition among the deceased. Approximately 40 passengers, all employees of Kedia Distillery, were aboard the ill-fated bus, prompting the authorities to order a magisteral inquiry into the incident.

Kedia Distillery pledged substantial support to the affected families. Kin of each deceased will receive financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, along with employment for one member of the family. The company has also committed to covering the complete medical expenses of the injured, who have been admitted to health centres in Kumhari, AIIMS, and others.

The bodies of the deceased employees have been transferred to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital while three victims’ mortal remains have been moved to the district hospital’s morgue. Since Wednesday morning, district administration officials have been stationed at different locations to ensure that the families of the deceased encounter no form of inconvenience. However despite these efforts, some relatives of the deceased have chosen not to claim the bodies.

The accident occurred near the Murum mine in Kumhari on Kaphri Road as the bus was ferrying employees back from the plant. With rescue efforts underway amidst the darkness of the night, torches and mobile flashlights were employed to aid in the rescue operations.