Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Saturday and demanded the release of people arrested in “fake” cases related to anti-CAA violence.

He also demanded the release of students arrested from a Shia Madarsa in Muzaffarnagar and action against erring officials.

The cleric lauded the Lucknow police for controlling the situation which arose after the anti-CAA protests and said that action should also be taken against anti-social elements who instigated the violence.

In a memorandum, Jawad stated: “The honourable Chief Minister has said that those who have been involved in violence will be brought to book but UP Police is arresting innocent people from their homes.”

More than 15 people have died in alleged police firing in UP as unverified videos have surfaced that purportedly show UP police using excessive force against the protesters.

The Shia community which has been reluctant to join the anti-CAA agitation, eventually joined it this week as the religious leaders made a u-turn following a backlash in the Muslim community.