UP BJP accuses SP of conspiracy to instigate ethnic disharmony

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary has alleged that the Opposition Samajwadi Party is conspiring to throw the state into the fire of ethnic disharmony.

He alleged that the SP, which according to him has never been a well wisher of Dalits, has only greed for power, which they want to achieve by exploiting the deprived and the poor.

In a statement here on Wednesday, the state BJP president said for the greed of power, Samajwadi Party can go to any level. “SP has neither any policy nor principle, as soon as elections approach, SP starts remembering alliances and then later blames its failures on Dalits, backward and poor with blaming them for their defeat,” he charged.

Chowdhary said that the strategy of the SP has always been to speak against deities and promote appeasement. “Now it has been proved that as part of a well-planned conspiracy, the SP chief got his leaders to make indecent comments against the holy Ramcharit Manas,” he said while adding that the basic character of the SP has come in front of the public by the kind of slogans they raised in the gathering along with the leader who made indecent remarks about Ramcharit Manas.

He said that the fear of Samajwadi Party’s misrule has still not gone out from the minds of people of all sections of the society including dalits, backward, youth and women. “The people of the state know very well that the only aim of the SP is to gain power by any means along with looting public money. But the public will never support the Samajwadi Party’s ideology of dividing and ruling the society,” he claimed.