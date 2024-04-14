Akhilesh Yadav’s rally in Moradabad postponed due to heavy rain

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday cancelled his election rally in the brass city due to inclement weather.

However, party leaders claimed that Akhilesh will now address a rally on 17 April, the last day of the campaigning, in support of party candidate Ruchi Veera.

Moradabad is scheduled to go to polls in the first phase on 19 April.

SP sources said that incessant rain since morning made it difficult for Akhilesh Yadav’s chopper to fly to Moradabad. The venue of the rally also got filled up with rainwater.

However, SP candidate Ruchi Veera addressed the people at the venue who had gathered there despite waterlogging.

In her address, Ruchi Veera attacked the BJP candidate and slammed the police administration. She said that the police should remain within their limits and stop working for the BJP.

She alleged that the police stopped people and vehicles coming to SP leader Akhilesh Yadav’s election rally venue. She wondered how the police could stop people from coming to the venue when the party had obtained prior permission to hold the rally.