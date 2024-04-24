Akhilesh Yadav to contest Lok Sabha election from Kannauj seat in UP

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj constituency. Yadav will file his nomination on Thursday.

This will be the Lok Sabha poll debut of Akhilesh Yadav. The Kannauj Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

The development comes after the local unit of the party urged Yadav to consider making his Lok Sabha elections debut from Kannauj.

माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी कल अपराह्न 12 बजे कन्नौज लोकसभा से समाजवादी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी के रूप में नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करेंगे। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) April 24, 2024

Earlier on Monday, the Samajwadi Party had announced Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, nephew of Akhilesh Yadav and son-in-law of RJD leader Lalu Yadav, as its candidate from Kannauj seat.

The BJP has fielded sitting MP and its Uttar Pradesh general secretary Subrat Pathak from the seat. Imran Bin Zafar is the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Kannauj.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav had hinted said that the question here is of historic victory from the seat.

“The BJP will become history in this election as people have made up their minds for the INDIA bloc. People are going to vote against the NDA. PDA will defeat the NDA this time,” he said.

Kannauj has been a Samajwadi Party stronghold since 1999. Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav had won the seat in 2014.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dimple Yadav had against contested from Kannauj. However, she was defeated by BJP’s Subrat Pathak.

Before 2019, the BJP won the seat only once in the 1996 general election.