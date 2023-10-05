Two police constables arrested in Assam for selling narcotics

Two police constables were arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi district for their alleged involvement in selling narcotics, officials said on Thursday.

Narayan Das and Ainul Ali were taken into custody on Wednesday and also suspended from their jobs.

Hailakandi SP Leena Dole said: “Narayan Das, Ainul Ali and another person Bahar Uddin called a man from other place to Hailakandi to buy drugs. They first sent photos of drugs on WhatsApp and the unidentified person came here after seeing that photo sample.”

According to the officer, the buyer later complained that the drugs were fake and clashes also took place between the two sides.

Hailakandi police got the information of this fight and arrested the two constables from the spot.

“But Bahar Uddin who was with them managed to escape. Besides beating up the man who came her to buy drugs, they snatched cash, a mobile phone and a Bluetooth device from him,” said Dole.

She further said that a case was filed against the police constables and the Assam DGP was also informed about this development.

“On DGP’s order, Das and Ali have been temporarily dismissed from the job. Within the next month, departmental proceedings will be taken against them,” Dole added.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab Bahar Uddin. They have been also trying to find clue about the unidentified person who came to the district to buy narcotics.