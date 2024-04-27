Hotel employee steals Rs 1.6 lakh, nabbed

An employee of a renowned hotel on Park Street made off with around Rs1.6 lakh in cash. Police arrested him from Nadia yesterday.

Identified as Shovon Biswas, the perpetrator had been working as a duty officer at the hotel. On 16 April, as usual he arrived for his night shift but disappeared during the early hours in the morning. A police investigation revealed that Biswas had accessed the hotel’s pantry where the cash was stored. Taking advantage of the darkness, he found a key to unlock the cash box and made away with the entire sum. By the time his absence was noticed, he had already vanished from the premises. Security camera footage from both inside and outside the hotel implicated Biswas, showing him leaving the premises well before his shift ended. Further scrutiny revealed that he had not returned home, with his mobile phone switched off. A raid on his residence yielded no results, as he had fled after changing his SIM card.

Authorities discovered that Biswas had been living a lavish lifestyle, renting a room in a luxury hotel in Kalyani and spending exorbitant amounts of money. Upon his arrest, police managed to recover Rs 7,000 from his possession, but efforts are on to retrieve the rest of the stolen amount.

The incident has raised concerns about security measures in commercial establishments and highlighted the need for stricter protocols to prevent such thefts in future. Biswas is currently in police custody, awaiting further legal proceedings.