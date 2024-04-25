2 nabbed for extortion, promise for govt job

Two individuals were arrested on charges of extortion for promising jobs in the state food and supplies department.

Police tried to ensure their safety as they took them to the court in Baruipur, South 24-Parganas district, today as huge crowds gathered in the court and demanded to hand over the accused persons to them.

The arrests were made based on a complaint by a woman from Narayanpur in South 24-Parganas. The accused, Shambhunath Mistri and Samiran Haldar, allegedly took Rs 8 lakh from her, promising her a job at the food and supplies department through forged government documents. Upon investigation, it was found that the documents were fake, leading to suspicion.

She was a victim of extortion. She then filed a complaint at the Narayanpur police station. Based on her complaint, the police arrested the two accused. The initial suspicion of the police is that many others besides this woman have fallen victim to the extortion racket. They are trying to determine the exact amount of money extorted and the number of people deceived. It may be mentioned that a single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court yesterday stayed the process of recruitment of sub-inspectors in the state food and supplies department over allegations that the question paper for the recruitment examination was leaked on social media.

The single-judge Bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the matter. Justice Mantha also directed the CID to submit a report in the matter by 22 May.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had conducted the written examination for recruitment of sub-inspectors for the department, last month. Soon after that, some candidates approached the Calcutta High Court claiming that the question paper was leaked on social media just an hour before the examination started. The litigants complained that despite that, examinations continued and hence some candidates came to examination centres knowing the questions well in advance. After a detailed hearing in the matter, Justice Mantha stayed the process of recruitment.