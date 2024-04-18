“To keep Manipur’s territorial integrity intact, people need to vote for BJP” says CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the work needed to be done by the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi to keep Manipur’s territorial integrity intact has started, and to complete the process, people need to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Whatever Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the day before yesterday–to keep Manipur’s territorial integrity intact. He used very meaningful words. An attempt was made to destroy Manipur by imbalancing its demography by infusing people from the outside. The Prime Minister removed the FMR (Free Movement Regime) and took the decision on fencing. That is the point that the Manipur people want to hear from the central leaders,” he said.

“I think what is to be done by the Central Government, under the leadership of PM Modi, has started, and to complete the ongoing process, people need to vote for the BJP candidate. I am requesting that people should vote for the BJP,” CM Biren Singh added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi’s priority is to maintain peace in Manipur in the coming days while asserting that “no matter how much one tries- hum Manipur ko tutne nahi denge.”

He criticised the Congress party for its divisive politics, accusing it of not only dividing the country but also attempting to split it into North India and South India.

Addressing a public rally in Imphal, Manipur, Amit Shah said, “The most important thing is that no matter how much one tries- ‘hum Manipur ko tutne nahi denge’. Congress has always given importance to the ‘tukde tukde’ gang. BJP has ended corruption in Manipur. In the coming days, PM Modi’s priority is to maintain peace in Manipur.”

The Lok Sabha elections in Manipur will be held on 19 April and 26 April for the constituencies of Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

