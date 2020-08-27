As testing was ramped up in Telangana the state saw a spike in Covid cases. Health officials have been left more worried after two medical professionals were found to be infected with Covid19 virus for the second time.

Although state health officials have predicted a dip in cases in the state in September the state witnessed the highest single day spike with 3,018 cases on Tuesday, according to the health bulletin released today.

Steadily increasing the number of tests since 21 August according to the latest figures the state has conducted 61,040 tests on Tuesday and saw a spike in positive results with the state reporting over 3018 new cases. However, worried about the reinfections, the state health officials have shared their details with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The two had been previously infected by Covid-19 in June and have undergone RTPCR tests on both occasions.

According to health minister Eatela Rajender patients who have not developed enough antibodies when infected the first time are likely to be infected again. They might have been exposed to two different strains of the virus.

Among the 33 districts in the state ten have reported more than 100 cases. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), one of the largest Covid-19 hotspots reported 475 cases followed by adjoining Ranga Reddy district with 247.

Ten more people succumbed to the virus pushing up the toll to 780. The state has now reported 1,11,688 total cases so far. Among the 25,685 active cases 19,113 are in home isolation with mild symptoms.

A senior police official succumbed to the virus just days before his retirement. Additional superintendent of police of Jagtial K Dakshina Murthy was admitted to the hospital a week ago with Covid-19 and died of a heart attack while undergoing treatment.

SC refuses to hear 3-capital issue plea:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain the Andhra Pradesh government’s plea challenging the state high court’s decision ordering status quo on two new laws enabling the formation of three capital cities, adds PTI.