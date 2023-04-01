Navy Chief tests Covid positive ahead of PM’s address to Combined Commanders’ conference

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the combined commanders’ conference here in Bhopal, Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar tested Covid positive on Friday.

The Navy chief left for Delhi late at night by a special plane.

”Covid tests of all those attending the conference were conducted in view of the PM’s visit and the Naval chief’s test report came positive,” sources said.

Bhopal District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said the Covid tests of all those attending the conference were conducted by the Army hospital authorities.