Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » Rajnath tests positive for Covid-19

Rajnath tests positive for Covid-19

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 20, 2023 2:17 pm

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh [File Photo]

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19. He was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi on Thursday, but had to skip it having tested positive for the virus.

The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms. A team of doctors examined him and advised him to rest, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

He had attended the Army Commanders’ Conference yesterday and met the top brass of the force.

In his address to the top Army personnel, the defence ministers expressed full confidence in the force’s capability to deal with any contingency along the Northern borders with China and commended it for its response to cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Defence Ministry initiates reforms to further promote ease of doing business
Rajnath asks youth to empower India with science & technology
Govt providing level-playing field to youth to build stronger, self-reliant 'New India': Rajnath Singh