Rajnath tests positive for Covid-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19. He was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi on Thursday, but had to skip it having tested positive for the virus.

The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms. A team of doctors examined him and advised him to rest, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

He had attended the Army Commanders’ Conference yesterday and met the top brass of the force.

In his address to the top Army personnel, the defence ministers expressed full confidence in the force’s capability to deal with any contingency along the Northern borders with China and commended it for its response to cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.